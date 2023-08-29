Financial Contrast: AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) versus Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fuchs has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fuchs and AGC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs 0 0 3 0 3.00 AGC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Fuchs currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

This table compares Fuchs and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs N/A N/A N/A AGC -0.28% 5.39% 3.06%

Dividends

Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. AGC pays out -500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuchs and AGC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs $3.40 billion 1.67 $299.32 million N/A N/A AGC $15.60 billion 0.49 $197.56 million ($0.04) -170.50

Fuchs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGC.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About AGC

(Get Free Report)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.