Financial Contrast: Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) versus Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carrefour and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 2 1 0 2.00 Kerry Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Kerry Group has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Kerry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than Carrefour.

This table compares Carrefour and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrefour and Kerry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $87.56 billion 0.16 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Kerry Group $9.24 billion 1.78 $638.90 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Volatility and Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Carrefour on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.