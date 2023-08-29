Financial Review: BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) vs. ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 2 8 0 2.80 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BeiGene and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BeiGene presently has a consensus price target of $279.57, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given BeiGene’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BeiGene is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -95.67% -40.78% -27.95% ANI Pharmaceuticals -1.29% 15.77% 6.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeiGene and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $1.42 billion 13.80 -$2.00 billion ($16.66) -12.13 ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 4.02 -$47.90 million ($0.48) -130.73

ANI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeiGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats BeiGene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.