Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 57.4% in August

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FNCH opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

