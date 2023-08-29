First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCAP

First Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.