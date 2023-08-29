First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

