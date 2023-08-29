Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 851,529 shares of company stock worth $7,030,696. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

