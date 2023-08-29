Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
