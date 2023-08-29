George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 809.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

