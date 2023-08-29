GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

