Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.