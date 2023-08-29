Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $148.63 Average PT from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE GPN opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

