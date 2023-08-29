Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the July 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a PE ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

