GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. GMS has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

