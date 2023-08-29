Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $303,141.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,106 over the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 229.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

