Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

See Also

