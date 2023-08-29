Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,040 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $776,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

