Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,415 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,900,000 after buying an additional 660,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

