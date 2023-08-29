Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,753,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

