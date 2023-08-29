Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $424,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,545.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,700. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.