Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,868 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

