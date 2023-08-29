Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

