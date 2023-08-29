Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

