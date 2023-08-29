Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.