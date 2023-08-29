Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,122,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,372,000 after buying an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

