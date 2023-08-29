Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 785 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Plexus worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,856,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plexus by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

