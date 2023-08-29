Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Haleon and CCA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Haleon currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

This table compares Haleon and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A CCA Industries -6.60% -7.53% -5.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haleon and CCA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $13.43 billion 2.84 $1.31 billion N/A N/A CCA Industries $12.84 million 0.17 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Summary

Haleon beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

