Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Critical Comparison

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 9.12 $41.50 million $0.56 36.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NewLake Capital Partners and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

NewLake Capital Partners presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.77%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than NewLake Capital Partners.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

