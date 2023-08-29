HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,021 shares of company stock worth $8,356,813 over the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

