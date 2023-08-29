Head to Head Comparison: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) versus GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -92.07% -323.42% -109.82% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and GEMALTO NV/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.08 -$16.48 million ($18.89) -0.09 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Recruiter.com Group and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

