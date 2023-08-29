Head to Head Contrast: Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) & Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 5.97% 12.11% 6.35% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.64 $20.85 million $1.45 26.48 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chuy’s and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chuy’s and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 4 4 0 2.50 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

