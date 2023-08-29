Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the July 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

