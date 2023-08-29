Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.49.

Shopify Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

