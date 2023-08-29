International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM opened at $0.40 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
