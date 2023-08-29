International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.40 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

