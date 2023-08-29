Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 765,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
