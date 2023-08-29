Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 765,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

