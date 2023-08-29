Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBBQ stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.