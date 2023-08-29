iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

