iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

