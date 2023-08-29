ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $109.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $99.34 on Thursday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.