J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.

SJM opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -455.91%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

