Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Kidder Stephen W’s 3rd Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $427.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

