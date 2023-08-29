Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several analysts have commented on KMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.