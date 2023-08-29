Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

