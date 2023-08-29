King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,161 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

