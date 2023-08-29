King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 517,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11.

