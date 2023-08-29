King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Appian worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Appian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

