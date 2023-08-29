King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1983 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

