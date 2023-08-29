King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,992 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Perficient worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.