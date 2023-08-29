King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

