King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.65 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.37% of Magnite worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 108.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,847 shares of company stock worth $2,855,917. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Magnite Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

